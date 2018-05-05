Hosmer homers as Padres beat Dodgers 7-4 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hosmer homers as Padres beat Dodgers 7-4

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ
Associated Press

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) - The San Diego Padres rebounded nicely from Los Angeles' combined no-hitter, using two-run homers by Eric Hosmer and Raffy Lopez to beat the Dodgers 7-4 on Saturday night in the first major league series in Mexico since 1999.

A day after the first no-hitter ever outside the U.S. or Canada, Travis Jankowski led off the first with a triple for San Diego's first hit of the series. Hosmer then hit a drive over the wall in right against Kenta Maeda.

"It was big for us, after a day like yesterday you want to start fast," Padres manager Andy Green said. "Then the bullpen gave us the opportunity to come back a couple of times."

Lopez's first homer of the season erased a 4-3 Los Angeles lead in the sixth, and Chase Headley and Carlos Asuaje contributed RBI singles in the eighth against Daniel Hudson.

"It*s fun to get out there and win, that*s what is all about, I just had a blast," Lopez said. "The homer was awesome."

On Friday night, Walker Buehler and three relievers posted the 12th combined no-hitter in major league history, leading the Dodgers to a 4-0 victory.

San Diego (12-22) ended a two-game losing streak.

Kirby Yates (2-0) got two outs for the win, and Brad Hand worked the ninth for his eighth save. Chris Taylor reached on a leadoff single before Hand struck out the side.

Josh Fields (2-1) allowed Lopez's homer.

After Hosmer provided an early lead for San Diego, Los Angeles responded with three straight runs. Matt Kemp homered in the Dodgers' two-run second and singled in Cody Bellinger in the third.

Los Angeles added another run in the sixth when Taylor was hit by a pitch from Yates with the bases loaded, forcing in Joc Pederson to make it 4-3.

UP NEXT

The Dodgers send right-hander Ross Stripling (0-1) to the mound for the series finale. Left-hander Eric Lauer pitches for the Padres on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

