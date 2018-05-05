Chilton Co. deputies searching for fleeing suspect following pursuit

Authorities in Chilton County are searching for a man after he escaped on foot following a car chase earlier today.

The man is described as a black male, estimated 5-foot-6 to 6-feet tall. He is wearing black pants and a black shirt. Police believe he might be armed, due to an empty holster along with large amounts of cash found in the abandoned car.

The pursuit earlier today crossed into Chilton County after starting in Calera. The group of vehicles refused to stop and subjects threw multiple bags from the vehicles, suspected to be drugs.

Four of the cars were located and three subjects were taken into custody.

A fourth suspect abandoned his car near Chilton County Jail and ran away on 3rd Ave. S.

