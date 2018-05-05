40 people displaced after Hoover apartment complex fire

Hoover fire is investigating a fire on Longleaf Drive at an apartment complex that damaged 20 units.

Hoover fire received a call of a deck fire at the Abbey at Riverchase apartments around 5:45 p.m. The fire had spread to the roof and attic by when firefighters arrived.

Twenty units were damaged, including one receiving heavy damage. There were no injuries, but 40 people are displaced.

The Red Cross is en route to help those displaced by the fire.

