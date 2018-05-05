Sheriff: Highway sniper "idolized" school shooting suspect

The report found that 138 people were killed in 30 separate active shooting incidents in the country that year.More >>
The report found that 138 people were killed in 30 separate active shooting incidents in the country that year.More >>
The father of a Stoneman Douglas shooting victim has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Defendants include the school resource officer who did not confront the gunman.More >>
The father of a Stoneman Douglas shooting victim has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Defendants include the school resource officer who did not confront the gunman.More >>
Multiple people were shot near Crosstown Concourse on Sunday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Multiple people were shot near Crosstown Concourse on Sunday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A sheriff says the suspect fired at least 17 times and hit at least seven vehicles traveling northbound outside Atlanta around noon on Friday.More >>
A sheriff says the suspect fired at least 17 times and hit at least seven vehicles traveling northbound outside Atlanta around noon on Friday.More >>