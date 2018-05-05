Afternoon tea held to brainstorm ways to inspire B'ham young men

Community leaders joined forces Saturday to find ways to inspire young men in Birmingham.

The TOFi Foundation held its 'Tea with TOFi Trinity Tour' in Bessemer.

Its goal was to come up with initiatives to inspire young men to live productive lives.

The foundation partnered with 'TheBlackManCan' organization, which focuses on educating boys and men of color.

Mayor Randall Woodfin was there to emphasize the importance of such organizations in our city.

"There's nothing more positive than a black man being positive about black men," said Mayor Woodfin. "Now I know that sounds crazy about how I just said that, but think about it for a second. There's so much negativity in our community, there's so much negativity in the world. And black men are always highlighted for negative things. But what Brandon is doing, and what this tour is doing, is promoting what's right and promoting what's positive with black men in our community."

The founder of 'TheBlackManCan', Brandon Frame, also spoke at Saturday's event, and is one the key strategic partners for the 'Tea with TOFi Trinity Tour.'

