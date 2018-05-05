VIDEO: Vestavia Hills' Jake Pratt commits to Clemson

Jake Pratt is ready for the next level - and he knows where he's going.

Everyone's favorite Rebel from Vestavia Hills will be entering Clemson University's LIFE College. He will live in a newly built apartment with teachers and mentors as they prepare him to be independent.

It's a dream come true for the Pratts as they had always hoped to send their son to college.

Way to go, Jake!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.