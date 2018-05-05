Girlfriend claims self-defense in park shooting death

Jefferson County Sheriff's detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old man at a park.

The shooting took place at 12:30 a.m. at Cosby Lake Park in Clay. Authorities say a woman claimed she was being assaulted by her boyfriend when she shot him in self-defense.

The boyfriend, 24-year-old Shaquille Tyra Crayton, of Birmingham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

We will provide more details when they're available.

