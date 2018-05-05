Volunteers install free smoke alarms for South the Alarm initiative

Every day, seven people die in house fires - mainly because they do not having a working smoke alarm.

Crews were knocking on neighborhood doors today in Tarrant searching for homes without smoke alarms.

This is part of the Sound the Alarm initiative.

Volunteers installed free smoke alarms today and replacing batteries if you already have a working alarm.

To learn more on the Sound the Alarm initiative, click here.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.