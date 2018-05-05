Vestavia Hills PD Youth Leadership Challenge accepting applications

The Vestavia Hills Police Department, along with volunteers and sponsors, are hosting a week-long challenge to area youth ages 15-17 where they are faced with a myriad of challenges that require leadership skills. Challenges will focus on physical conditioning, problem solving and team building.

Participants must submit an email to Capt. Brian Gilham at bgilham@vhal.org. Once accepted, all cadets must complete medical, photo and social media waivers, parental release/travel form and a signed YLC code of conduct acknowledgement.

Class sizes are limited, and recruits will be selected in the order they are received. A fee of $50 per student are required, however scholarships are available.

Checks should be made payable to the Vestavia Hills Police Department.

For more information, contact Capt. Gilham at 205-987-0194 or bgilham@vhal.org.

