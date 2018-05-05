Wes: Scattered showers, storms this evening

TRACKING SCATTERED STORMS AND SHOWERS: A line of heavy rain with some embedded storms will continue to impact areas along and east of the I-65 corridor through the remainder of the afternoon and evening. The wet weather has been more scattered further south, so it looks like the rain will remain rather hit or miss for places like Chilton, Bibb, and Coosa counties. The storms have remained below severe levels but there is a concern for lightning. Keep an eye on the First Alert Weather App for lightning alerts. There are additional showers to the west that will impact our area from west to east overnight. Some additional rumbles can’t be ruled out however, I do expect this wet weather to thin out in coverage overnight as a front crosses the area. Temperatures won’t take a huge tumble behind this front. In fact, highs will reach the 80s tomorrow.

FIRST ALERT FOR A POSSIBLE STORM OR SHOWER TOMORROW NIGHT: We will need to keep an eye on the radar later tomorrow for a possible shower or storm. We could see some scattered storms and showers redevelop in the northwest flow and d rop into the state tomorrow evening. This chance for a shower or storm would be greatest over northeast areas tomorrow evening. I’m going to keep a 30 percent chance of a shower or storm in the forecast for Sunday night through Monday morning. We will enjoy another extended period of dry weather between Monday and Wednesday, with highs rebounding into the mid-80s.

SCATTERED STORMS FOR THE END OF THE WEEK: The longer range forecast will have that all too familiar tune that we often hear in the summer months. I’m expecting a trough to move overhead by Friday and this will bring a chance for scattered thunderstorms and showers for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Highs each day will reach into the mid to upper 80s. And with increasing moisture, it’s going to start feeling a bit muggy later in the week. I will be sharing more thoughts on the setup for next week and the short term, in my forecast at 9, 9:30 and 10 p.m. on WBRC!

