Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘The Rain,’ ‘Anon,’ “Lady Macbeth,’ and more

Streaming entertainment is bigger than ever, and with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week, it can be nearly impossible to sort through the good and the bad. If you need something to watch and don’t want to wade through the digital muck that washes up on the internet’s shores, follow our picks below for the best new shows and movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Amazon, and other services.

On the list this week: Deadly rain, a techno-thriller, and more.

‘The Rain’ season 1

A lot of people get upset on rainy days — despite the fact that rain is a beautiful, nourishing force — but the characters in the Danish sci-fi series The Rain have good reason to fear a few drops of water. That’s because the story begins with a rainstorm that wipes out most of Denmark. The rain, you see, transmits a virus so deadly that every puddle turns a stroll outside into a deadly game of “the floor is lava.” The show follows a young woman named Simone (Alba August), whose father is a scientist — and definitely involved with the virus somehow. He grabs Simone and her brother, Rasmus (Lucas Lynggaard Tnnesen), and leaves them alone in a bunker just before the deadly rains come. For five years, Simone and Rasmus wait, before the latter decides he wants to venture outside. The siblings meet up with some other survivors and together try to stay alive in the post-apocalyptic world. Other than the fact that the main threat is killer raindrops, The Rain isn’t too original, but it is a fun little young adult adventure.

‘Anon’

A new sci-fi thriller from director Andrew Niccol (Gattaca), Anon is set in a not-too-distant future where the government implants recording devices in everybody, recording their lives all the time, thus making crime nigh impossible to get away with. Sal Frieland (Clive Owen) is a detective in this brave new world, whose ordinarily easy job gets more complicated when he comes across murder victims whose recordings have no evidence of the murders — someone has hacked their memories. Sal meets a hacker known only as The Girl (Amanda Seyfried), who can erase people (including herself) from the digital records, and who may be able to lead him in the right direction. It’s a taut thriller set in a realistically oppressive world, one that feels prescient at a time when corporations and governments have an enormous interest in acquiring peoples’ data.

‘The Crow’

An early film from director Alex Proyas, and the last film starring actor Brandon Lee, who died during filming, The Crow begins with the murders of Eric Draven (Lee) and his fiance Shelly (Sofia Shinas) at the hands of a gang. One year later, a crow lands on Eric’s grave, and he returns to life with new powers. Seeking revenge, Eric hunts the gang members who killed him, one by one. The Crow is a dark superhero story, with an antihero protagonist who isn’t afraid to get blood on his hands.

‘Lady Macbeth’

William Oldroyd’s Lady Macbeth, an adaptation of a Russian novella by Nikolai Leskov, is a twisted story about a young woman named Katherine (Florence Pugh). Living in northern England in 1865, Katherine is married to an older man named Alexander (Paul Hilton), who lives on his father Boris’ (Christopher Fairbanks) estate. Boris wants the two to produce an heir, but Alexander has barely any interest in Katherineand seems more invested in insulting her than sleeping with her. While Alexander and Boris are away, Katherine wanders the moorsand strikes up a relationship with a rough farmhand named Sebastian, an affair with disturbing consequences. Although it’s a period piece, Lady Macbeth is not stodgy, but an intense thriller, built around a menacing performance from Pugh.

‘Last Flag Flying’

After the ambitions of his “Before …” trilogy and Boyhood, Richard Linklater’s Last Flag Flying, a straightforward drama about three veterans on a road trip, may not seem too exciting. What the film lacks in narrative tricks, it makes up for in heart. The movie begins with a Vietnam veteran, “Doc” Shepherd (Steve Carell), visiting a bar owned by an old squadmate, Sal (Bryan Cranston). Doc’s son died in Iraq recently, and he wants Sal and another of their Marine buddies, Richard Mueller (Laurence Fishburne), to accompany him on a trip to collect the body. Along the way, they reconnect and tear open old wounds, coming to terms with the effects the war had on them. Like much of Linklater’s work, Last Flag Flying is an intimate film, with natural-sounding dialogue and a warm sense of humanity underneath.

