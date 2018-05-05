Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘The Rain,’ ‘Anon,’ “Lady Macbeth,’ and more

By Will Nicol



Streaming entertainment is bigger than ever, and with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week, it can be nearly impossible to sort through the good and the bad. If you need something to watch and don’t want to wade through the digital muck that washes up on the internet’s shores, follow our picks below for the best new shows and movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Amazon, and other services.

On the list this week: A masterful war film, a German revenge drama, and the final season of Orphan Black.

‘Dunkirk’

Christopher Nolan has a reputation as a cinematic trickster, thanks to films like Inception and Memento, but his most recent work, Dunkirk, is a refreshingly straightforward, historical drama about the evacuation of British troops from France during World War II. The film opens after the Germans have pushed the British army to the beaches of Dunkirk. With the enemy at the gates and the sea at their backs, the soldiers need a miracle. As they wait, civilian sailors ready their ships for a daring rescue. Told through three interlocking stories — set on land, sea, and air — Dunkirk is a showcase for Nolan’s directorial bravura, from the tense, ominous opening to the spectacular battle scenes later on.

Watch now on:

HBO Now

‘In the Fade’

German thriller In the Fade is a gripping revenge story told in three parts. The first act begins with German woman Katja (Diane Kruger) happily married to Nuri (Numan Acar), with whom she has a son named Rocco. Their life together quickly ends when a bombing kills Nuri and Rocco. The police believe neo-Nazis were responsible, and the film shifts from crime procedural, to courtroom drama, to something else entirely. It’s a grim film, one that trudges through Katja’s moral quagmire, and while Akin’s direction is superb, it’s Kruger’s stunning performance that truly makes the film.

Watch now on:

Hulu

‘My Hero Academia’

The Japanese series My Hero Academia may be an anime, but it owes a lot to Western superhero comics. The story begins in a world where most people have superpowers (called “Quirks). Izuku Midoriya dreams of becoming a great hero like his idol, the photogenic All Might. Unfortunately, while all his classmates develop their Quirks, Midoriya learns he is one of the rare people without one. Years later, a chance encounter with All Might himself leads Midoriya to acquire a Quirk and enroll in U.A., the most elite superhero school in Japan. My Hero Academia is an upbeat series with colorful character designs, fluid animation, and some exciting action scenes.

Watch now on:

Hulu

‘The Kissing Booth’

Elle (Joey King) and Lee (Joel Courtney) have been best friends all their lives, and they maintain that friendship by following a set of rules, one of which is that Lee’s older brother, Noah, is off-limits, no matter how Elle may pine for him and his cool leather jacket. Her vow to abstain from hopping on Noah’s motorcycle and riding off into the sunset gets a bit tougher to keep when the student council decides to have a kissing booth at the school carnival, and they want Elle to recruit Noah to help run it. One thing leads to another and she and Noah start dating, but how long can Elle keep it a secret before Lee finds out? The Kissing Booth is very much a breezy young adult story, but don’t let that deter you. There are plenty of heavy films out there; after a cavalcade of emotional dramas and grisly crime stories, wouldn’t it be nice to settle in with an earnest tale of young love?

Watch now on:

Netflix

‘Orphan Black’ season 5

Orphan Black is the story of a woman who meets another woman who looks just like her. And another woman who looks just like her. And another. As con artist Sarah Manning (Tatiana Maslany) learns early on, she is one of several clones created as part of a bioengineering conspiracy. Orphan Black is a bombastic thriller with more twists than a bag of slinkies, and season 5, being the last, is perhaps the wildest season of all. The show is great for fans of science fiction and thrillers, and Maslany’s performances (she plays quite a few distinct characters) demonstrate her tremendous range as an actress.

Watch now on:

Amazon Prime



