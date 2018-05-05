Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘The Rain,’ ‘Anon,’ “Lady Macbeth,’ and more

By Will Nicol



Streaming entertainment is bigger than ever, and with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week, it can be nearly impossible to sort through the good and the bad. If you need something to watch and don’t want to wade through the digital muck that washes up on the internet’s shores, follow our picks below for the best new shows and movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Amazon, and other services.

On the list this week: A zombie movie set in the Outback, a Netflix comedy special, and a weird cult classic anime.

‘Cargo’

If you’re not yet tired of zombie stories — and eight years into The Walking Dead, it’s hard not to be — the new film Cargo throws a gleaming new saddle on this dead horse. The film begins in the Australian Outback, where Andy (Martin Freeman) and his wife, Kay (Susie Porter), live on a riverboat with their infant daughter. A zombie plague has consumed the country, and the family stays on the move, grabbing supplies when they can. After a zombie bites Kay she,in turn, bites Andy, who must now travel across the Outback and find somewhere safe to leave his daughter before he succumbs to the disease. Given Andy’s predicament, Cargo is a tense thriller, and its commentary on environmentalism and Australia’s colonial past gives it a political bite.

‘FLCL’ season 1

Adult Swim is bringing back the cult classic anime series FLCL for two new seasons starting in June, so it’s a good time to refresh your memory, or check out the show for the first time if you’ve never seen it. The show follows a boy named Naota, who lives with his father and grandfather in a city that he finds utterly dull. When a woman named Haruko runs Naota over with her Vespa, then whacks him on the head with her vintage Rickenbacker bass, his life takes a turn for the weird. Haruko keeps showing up everywhere he goes, the government is observing him, and a robot bursts from his head like Athena — and those are the tamer parts of the show. FLCL is stylish, wild, and funny, with a bouncy alt-rock soundtrack that’s pretty good, too.

‘Fahrenheit 451’

HBO is giving Ray Bradbury’s classic dystopian novel Fahrenheit 451 a modern reimagining, with director Ramin Bahrani setting the story in a digital world not unlike our own. Fahrenheit 451 is the story of a fireman named Guy Montag (Michael B. Jordan). Fireman is a more literal term in Montag’s society: He and his co-workers have the job of confiscating and burning books, which society deems subversive. Instead, people get by on a steady drip of comforting mass media, delivered via vlogs and social media. As Montag exposes himself to the ideas contained in books, however, he begins to question the nature of society, butting heads with his boss, the imposing Captain Beatty (Michael Shannon). Bahrani’s take on Fahrenheit 451 looks to be a bit over the top, but Jordan and Shannon are both great actors, and it’s hard to imagine the film won’t at least be worth watching for their performances.

‘Faces Places’

This documentary follows two French artists — New Wave director Agns Varda and photographer JR — as they travel the countryside of France, visiting villages and creating giant posters of the people they meet. Along the way, they talk of art and of life. Faces Places is light on dramatic events, but it is a charming tour of communities off the beaten path, a lovely road trip starring two insightful artists.

‘Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife’

Comedian Ali Wong got her big break with her 2016 Netflix stand-up special Baby Cobra, in which she mined pregnancy and marriage for material. Wong is back with her follow-up special, Hard Knock Wife, pregnant again and ready to share her thoughts on the highs and (sometimes revolting) lows of being a parent. Hard Knock Wife probably won’t seem as revelatory as Baby Cobra, but it finds Wong refining her style.

