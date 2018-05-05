Fred: FIRST ALERT for Saturday storms

A cold front now slowly working through Central Alabama but aside from the showers spawned by the frontal passage not much change in the weather is expected although the air will be somewhat drier and temperatures a little warmer Sunday. You will not a wind shift as we go through the weekend as the airflow becomes more northerly later in the day Saturday.

There will, of course, continue to be a chance for a small area of rain to develop along the front. For the most part, however, high pressure will remain the dominant weather player for the Southeastern US. The front will slowly work its way east, but with basically dry air in place showers and storm chances will continue to dissipate as the system moves into East Alabama. The best rain coverage will in West Alabama for the remainder of the morning and into early afternoon with a chance for a thunderstorm along the front. This will be a very narrow band of rain and the chance for a strong storm is still minimal and no hazardous weather is expected.

Rain coverage will continue to diminish and will be accompanied by gradual clearing overnight. Another area of high pressure will move into the region and we are expecting a sunny, rain-free Sunday with cool northwesterly breezes and temperatures near seasonal normal. We see a slight chance for a shower as yet another disturbance swings through Alabama Monday but with the northerly winds providing a dry air mass rain chances will be low with the passage of the next system.

As the system moves east it will allow a back-door front which will slide into East Alabama Tuesday bringing at least a chance for showers. If nothing else this will bring a shift in the winds from northerly to a more easterly direction. Still, rain chances will remain limited even in East Alabama. Yet another system will approach North Alabama late Wednesday into Thursday but with high pressure still in place over the Southeast the higher rain chances will remain to the north. There may be some increase in the instability of the atmosphere especially in the north so there could be a few thunderstorms Thursday with limited potential for severe storms. By week's end, a building ridge of high pressure could bring us to some of our warmest temperatures of the Spring.

