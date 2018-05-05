Search crews find body believed to be missing Jefferson Co. man

Volunteer search crews have found what they believe is the body of a missing 65-year-old Grayson Valley man.

The man is believed to be David Crumbley, who had been missing since Monday morning.

The discovery was made around 10am Saturday in a heavily wooded area off Chalkville Mountain Road in the Grayson Valley area.

Crumbley's niece tells WBRC he went for his daily morning walk around 9 a.m. Monday, but never returned home.

Deputies and volunteers searched for Crumbley using drones, a helicopter and ATVs.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating this case and will release more information when it's available.

Amy Wagar released the following statement from the Crumbley family:

It is with great sadness we confirm that our beloved David has passed. Our family is devastated at this loss but thankful we finally have an answer to his whereabouts. Our faith in God is strong and we look to Him for strength and comfort. We would like to give our utmost thanks to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies, Vestavia Hills Fire Department, Birmingham Police, State Police and the Center Point Fire and Rescue for their professionalism and hard work. We would also like to thank the tremendous response of love and support from our friends, community, and local businesses who posted flyers, called, texted, brought food and especially to those who joined the search party this morning that ultimately found him. David brought joy and friendship to all of his friends and family. He was a beloved son, brother, and uncle to his family known as Uncle Dave or Super Dave. He delighted in finding toys on his walks to bring home to his nieces and nephews. He was extremely well read, loving and helpful to neighbors and strangers. It is not only a huge loss to our family, but as well as to the community. We are grateful to have been blessed with the time that David spent with us. His memory and kindness will live on.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.