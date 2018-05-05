Search crews find body believed to be missing Jefferson Co. man

We begin our Wednesday morning with fair skies and temperatures in the 50s to 60s. It looks like another beautiful "summer-like" day with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.More >>
Do tornadoes follow the same paths? J-P Dice speaks with Dr. Tim Coleman, of the University of Alabama Huntsville, on his research into tornado tracks. Dr. Coleman also shares some of his wildest memories from storm chasing across America.More >>
A deadly house fire is under investigation in Lipscomb.More >>
Birmingham firefighters are working to put out a house fire in the Huffman area.More >>
The Trussville Fire Department is honoring one of their own after he helped keep order during a plane fire and evacuation.More >>
