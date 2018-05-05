Chilton Co. deputy recovering after being injured in chase

A Chilton County Sheriff's deputy is recovering at home after he was injured in an early morning chase.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was released from the hospital with minor injuries after a chase that began in Jemison and ended near mile marker 179 on I-65, according to a Facebook post from Chilton County Sheriff's Office.

He was injured while trying to stop the suspect.

