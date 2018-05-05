Fred: A few Saturday storms

A weak cold front is pushing eastward entering Northwest Alabama early this morning with chances for showers increasing through the morning hours. Many locations will remain dry through the morning with mild early morning slows around 60.

The front will push through Central Alabama later today but with limited moisture still in place rainfall totals will not be high but there could be just enough instability along the front to bring some thunder and lightning but widespread coverage of storms is not expected, nor is severe weather.

The best rain chances will be in Northwest Alabama and areas to the south and east may not see any rain with this system. There will be at least a chance for rain in East Alabama but rain chances will be ending after midnight.

A drier air mass will move in for the second half of the weekend as high-pressure re-builds over the region although an area of low pressure to the south will migrate up the East Coast for the beginning of the new work-week but with limited moisture through mid-week, rain chances will remain limited. There could still be some rain Monday, Tuesday and Thursday associated with upper-level disturbances but these rain chances will be limited. Temperatures through Friday will remain at near normal levels for both afternoon highs and overnight lows.

