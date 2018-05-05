TX gun range employee indicted for fatal accidental shooting

A grand jury has indicted a Texas gun range employee for accidentally shooting and killing a father of three. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

CYPRESS, TX (KTRK/CNN) – A grand jury has indicted a Texas gun range employee for shooting a father of three in the head in a parking lot.

It was accidental, but the manslaughter charge could mean two decades of prison time.

Last December, 12 days before Christmas, an employee of the Hot Wells Shooting Range was servicing a rifle inside the gun range store.

Moments later, 36-year-old Joshua Luke Cummings was shot and killed in the parking lot.

The employee, 21-year-old Tyler Wayne Sutton, was indicted Thursday by a Harris County grand jury on a charge of felony manslaughter.

The indictment reads that Sutton unlawfully and recklessly caused the death of Cummings by pointing a loaded firearm in the direction of a business parking lot open to the public, and by pulling the trigger without first checking to see if the weapon was loaded.

The gun range is being sued by the Cummings family. The owners had no comment on the indictment – neither did the Cummings.

Felony manslaughter carries up to 20 years in prison.

It's a reminder, prosecutor Jim Leitner commented, that presuming a firearm is not loaded is always a recipe for disaster.

Copyright 2018 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.