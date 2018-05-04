Numerous local teams advance to 2018 AHSAA soccer semi-finals

Team around the state are competing to continuing playing for a possible 2018 AHSAA state soccer championship. Most quarterfinal games were played tonight, but some games will be played Saturday. Below is a list of results, including numerous local teams:

BOYS

CLASS 1A/3A

Westminster-Oak Mountain (17-2) 1, Montgomery Academy (14-9-1) 0

Indian Springs (16-6-4) at Bayside Academy (22-2), Sat., May 5, 7 p.m.

West Morgan (19-2) 3, Collinsville (20-3-1) 2

Altamont (16-5-1) 4, St. Bernard (13-7) 0

CLASS 4A/5A

Briarwood Christian (22-2-1) 4, LAMP (15-3-1) 1

Montgomery Catholic (17-6-4) at St. Paul's Episcopal (17-5-5), Mobile, Sat., May 5, 7 p.m.

Randolph (14-4-2) 3, St. John Paul II Catholic (12-4-5) 0

Arab (13-2-2) 2, Sylacauga (16-7-4) 1

CLASS 6A

Homewood (22-0-2) 6, John Carroll Catholic (10-12-2) 1

Northview (11-9-1) 4, Stanhope Elmore (14-7-4) 1

Fort Payne (18-3-3) 1, Florence (13-7-1) 0

Pell City (13-5-2) 2, Clay-Chalkville (17-7-1) 1

CLASS 7A

McGill-Toolen Catholic (13-8-5) 2, Smiths Station (13-5-3) 0

Auburn (9-4) at Foley (13-7), Sat., May 5, Foley Sports Tourism Complex, 5 p.m.

Mountain Brook (19-5-3) 2, Huntsville (16-6-2) 0

Grissom (15-7-3) at Vestavia Hills (16-5-1), Sat., May 5, 5 p.m.

GIRLS

CLASS 1A/3A

Montgomery Academy (17-3) at Westminster-Oak Mountain (9-3), Sat., May 5, 5 p.m.

Indian Springs (13-4) at Houston Academy (7-8), Sat., May 5, Dothan, Westgate Soccer Complex, 5 p.m.

West Morgan (18-6) at Westbrook Christian (16-4-1), Sat., May 5, 5 p.m.

Donoho (16-1) 3, Sylvania (16-5) 1

CLASS 4A/5A

Trinity Presbyterian (21-2-2) 1, Briarwood Christian (12-6) 0

Faith Academy (20-5-1) at St. Paul's Episcopal (18-4-3), Mobile, Sat., May 5, 5 p.m.

Guntersville (16-1-2) 3, Westminster Christian (17-4) 1

Arab (14-4-3) 3, Springville (14-7)

CLASS 6A

John Carroll Catholic (19-3-1) 4, Chelsea (16-6-1) 0

Northview (17-3-1) 1, Spanish Fort 0

Southside-Gadsden (16-1-1) at Hartselle (13-7-2), Sat., May 5, 1 p.m.

Gardendale (12-4) 2, Pell City (13-3-2) 1

CLASS 7A

McGill-Toolen Catholic (19-2-3) 2, Prattville (11-11-1) 0

Enterprise (9-8-2) 3, Fairhope (12-7-1) 2

James Clemens (14-3-2) 8, Spain Park (17-6) 2

Vestavia Hills (20-3-1) 3, Bob Jones (12-4-3) 0

