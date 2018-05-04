Family of Fayette Co. double homicide victim speaks out

We're hearing from the family of one of the two victims’ investigators said was murdered near the Fayette and Walker County Line Tuesday.

Friends and family of 56-year-old Allen Sandlin went back to the church he helped build in Carbon Hill Friday to share memories of him, but still wanting answers about who could've taken his life. That church, Voice of Truth Worship Center, is also where Allen Sandlin was recently baptized.

Friends and family said the church meant a lot to him because not only was he saved there but he built it, with his brother and friend. They still are in disbelief he was murdered.

“It's really weird someone out there walking around on earth that killed my dad,” said Katie Sandlin, Allen's daughter.

“It's a nightmare to have to go through something like this,” said David Sandlin, Allen's brother.

Allen Sandlin was identified along with 55-year-old Antonio Padilla as the two homicide victims were found dead on County road 63 in Carbon Hill.

Relatives said he was going to do a concrete job before they got the devastating news.

“Just at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said David Sandlin.

Allen was known for helping many people using his building talents.

“This town is going to miss him because they always called on Allen when they needed concrete work,” said family friend Bubba Ennis.

“Hard worker, and he always kept a smile on his face and he kept everyone smiling,” said Wes Sandlin nephew.

“He treated everyone like family,” said David Sandlin.

His daughter tells me her father worked hard to put her through college.

“He showed me how important it is to stay in school and finish my education, “said Katie Sandlin.

She was preparing to take a final the day she found out her dad was gone.

“I'm crying because I think of something and it still at this point doesn't seem real,” said Katie Sandlin.

Investigators have not made any arrests in this case and tell me they are waiting on a toxicology report before releasing the cause of death but said both victims appeared to have gunshot wounds.

