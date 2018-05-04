Movie scheduled to be filmed in Birmingham

Hollywood is coming to the Magic City later this month.

Starting May 15, the film "LIVE" will begin 25 days of filming in and around downtown Birmingham.

The film stars Aaron Eckhart and Courtney Eaton.

The producers say there will be street closures and special effects during the filming. Director Steven C. Miller tells us that Birmingham has given him the flexibility for filming a big-action film.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.