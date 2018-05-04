Dr. Oz, Bill Belichick among appointees to presidential fitness council

The stunning revelation that President Donald Trump reimbursed his personal fixer for a hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels upended his past statements.More >>
The stunning revelation that President Donald Trump reimbursed his personal fixer for a hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels upended his past statements.More >>
Hundreds of thousands of Arizona schoolchildren and their teachers can head back to class.More >>
Hundreds of thousands of Arizona schoolchildren and their teachers can head back to class.More >>
More than 70,000 National Rifle Association members are expected in Dallas for the group's annual meeting, which will feature an appearance by President Donald Trump.More >>
More than 70,000 National Rifle Association members are expected in Dallas for the group's annual meeting, which will feature an appearance by President Donald Trump.More >>
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she'll sign a six-week abortion ban into law, setting the state up for a lengthy court challenge.More >>
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she'll sign a six-week abortion ban into law, setting the state up for a lengthy court challenge.More >>
Margulies is probably having a great time playing such a wicked characterMore >>
Margulies is probably having a great time playing such a wicked characterMore >>
Get out the the pinot noir because it looks like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming to an end.More >>
Get out the the pinot noir because it looks like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming to an end.More >>