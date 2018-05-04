Dr. Oz, Bill Belichick among appointees to presidential fitness - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Dr. Oz, Bill Belichick among appointees to presidential fitness council

Dr. Oz was one of 23 people appointed to the council. (Source: Photo by ResMed via AP Images) Dr. Oz was one of 23 people appointed to the council. (Source: Photo by ResMed via AP Images)

(RNN) – A number of big names have been named to a special presidential advisory council on sports, fitness and nutrition, including Dr. Oz, Bill Belichick and Lou Ferrigno.

The White House announced two-year terms for the advisory board, the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, on Friday.

It will be co-chaired by hall of fame New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera, volleyball legend and Olympian Misty May-Treanor and former NFL and University of Georgia star Herschel Walker.

Dr. Oz, whose first name is Mehmet, is a popular television host who has at times been criticized for promoting pseudoscientific ideas and products.

Belichick is the five-time Super Bowl-winning coach of the New England Patriots, and Ferrigno is a bodybuilder also notable for numerous film and television appearances.

Former Congresswoman Nan Hayworth of New York, NBC Universal executive Linda Yaccarino, professional golfer Natalie Gulbis, blind college football player Jake Olson and former baseball player Johnny Damon were among those appointed, as well.

The full council of 23 appointees also includes Olympians, physicians, fitness and nutrition executives and a motivational speaker.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Trump says Giuliani needs to 'get facts straight' on Stormy

    Trump says Giuliani needs to 'get facts straight' on Stormy

    Friday, May 4 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-05-04 04:42:41 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 8:33 PM EDT2018-05-05 00:33:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump talks with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in the Oval Office before the start of a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 3, 2018. Rudy Giuli...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump talks with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in the Oval Office before the start of a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 3, 2018. Rudy Giuli...

    The stunning revelation that President Donald Trump reimbursed his personal fixer for a hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels upended his past statements.

    More >>

    The stunning revelation that President Donald Trump reimbursed his personal fixer for a hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels upended his past statements.

    More >>

  • Arizona classrooms packed again as 6-day teacher strike ends

    Arizona classrooms packed again as 6-day teacher strike ends

    Friday, May 4 2018 2:43 AM EDT2018-05-04 06:43:47 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-05-05 00:25:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Students exit a school bus as they return to Tuscano Elementary School for class Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Phoenix. After an all night legislative budget session the legislature passed the new education spending portion of ...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Students exit a school bus as they return to Tuscano Elementary School for class Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Phoenix. After an all night legislative budget session the legislature passed the new education spending portion of ...

    Hundreds of thousands of Arizona schoolchildren and their teachers can head back to class.

    More >>

    Hundreds of thousands of Arizona schoolchildren and their teachers can head back to class.

    More >>

  • More than 70,000 NRA members expected in Dallas for meeting

    More than 70,000 NRA members expected in Dallas for meeting

    Friday, May 4 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-05-04 04:22:21 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-05-05 00:25:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mike Stewart File). FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the National Rifle Association-ILA Leadership Forum, in Atlanta. As NRA prepares to gather for its 147th annual meeting in Dallas, the politica...(AP Photo/Mike Stewart File). FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the National Rifle Association-ILA Leadership Forum, in Atlanta. As NRA prepares to gather for its 147th annual meeting in Dallas, the politica...

    More than 70,000 National Rifle Association members are expected in Dallas for the group's annual meeting, which will feature an appearance by President Donald Trump.

    More >>

    More than 70,000 National Rifle Association members are expected in Dallas for the group's annual meeting, which will feature an appearance by President Donald Trump.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly