Between the Streams podcast

It’s a very special day today on Between the Streams. Yes, it’s Star Wars Day, and we’ve got some rip-roaring fun in store on that account, but it’s also our 100th episode. We hope you’ll come celebrate with us as we rock out May the 4th in style.

We’ll start things off with an entirely appropriate question, given that Disney has plans to make new Star Wars movies until, oh, the world smashes into a dying sun. That question:Which unplanned Star Wars spinoff film do you most want to see? In fact, we took a deep dive on this subject here at Digital Trends, writing our own article describing the Star Wars films not yet on the docket we want to see get made. We’ll welcome a special guest from the DT staff to describe his very interesting film idea, and we’ll even be showing off a $550 (you read that right) toy lightsaber that could be yours for zero dollars.

It’s notjust about Star Wars today, of course. We’ll also be covering a litany of other topics from this week in entertainment, including news on the new Predator movie, Deadpool vs. Celine, Blackhawk movie news, Westworld season 3, and much, much more.

So check us out today at 2 p.m. live, or download the podcast at the links below and take Between the Streams on the road.

Between the Streams

Between the Streams is your guide to all of the hottest, most important, and (of course) dumbest new developments in streaming and entertainment, providing a handy recap of the week that was and a preview for what’s ahead. We tackle the best and brightest movies and TV shows coming your way, including way too many superhero movies — and we love it.

At Between the Streams, we take on the big issues of our times, like whether or not Star Wars is going to go off the rails in the next few years (probably), or why five seasons is the ultimate zenith for any drama that wants to go out on top (thank you,Breaking Bad). We’re just as happy arguing about whether or notAlf was a quintessential ’80s sitcom as we are pondering Hollywood’s increasing penchant for reboots and nostalgia-driven mash-ups like Stranger Things. In short, we’re all about the most awesome, water cooler-worthy entertainment subjects that happen each and every week.

We do the tough part so you don’t have to, digging up all the stories you need to know about each Friday in a fun and succinct weekly chat. So sit back, grab something to drink, and enjoy the ride. It’s all entertainment from here, and let’s face it, we could all use the break.



