Action Martial Arts offering free women's self-defense class

Whether in the grocery store parking lot or inside their own home - women being attacked is something we hear far too often.

Action Martial Arts is offering free self-defense classes to women on May 19 from 1-2:30 p.m.

Experts say attackers don't choose victims based on their ages that's why this class is offered to women, young and old.

"Really any teen or adult. Adult women if you have someone getting ready to go to college. it is great to give them some self defense tips," said Cameron White, Action Martial Arts head instructor.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.