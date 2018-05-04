87-year-old woman finishes degree at Alabama

Pat Cassity got burned out as a music student at the University of Alabama in 1947.

That sabbatical, as she called it, lasted 70 years.

When her husband died in 2017, she decided to return to school and get a degree through the Back to Bama distance-learning program.

Cassity was eligible for an interdisciplinary studies degree through the College of Human and Environmental Sciences after completing the course. Cassity talked to WBRC FOX6 News about finishing what she started at the University 70 years ago.

"This is somewhat of a tribute to him. It's filling a void with something meaningful. It's meaningful to him and it's meaningful to me," Cassity said.

When asked what her late husband would say about her continuing her studies and graduating from the University of Alabama, Cassity said, "I hope he'd say, 'Roll Tide!'"

