Automotive hiring fair Saturday in Tuscaloosa

An automotive hiring fair starts Saturday at 8 a.m. at Tuscaloosa's Central High School. Eleven different automotive parts suppliers will be there.

Mercedes-Benz US International is expanding operations in its Vance plant, and at least five new plants are under construction in West Alabama that will join the Mercedes Benz parts and supply chain.

Companies will be interviewing people and offering jobs.

They need to fill up to 1,000 jobs according to the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. More than 2,000 job seekers are expected to be there.

"So we're really cast the net wide so we're hoping to have a great turn out and a lot of people will get great jobs here in our community," said Donnie Jones, CEO of the Chamber.

Job seekers not hired will be entered into a database that automotive companies and others can go to find potential workers in the future.

The automotive hiring fair runs until noon.

