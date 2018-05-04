Hundreds of veterans honored during University of Alabama graduations

Hundreds of veterans will get degrees from the University of Alabama during graduations ceremonies starting today.

Some of them were recognized this afternoon at Tuscaloosa's VA Medical Center. The University of Alabama Office for Veteran and Military Affairs hosted the event.

In all, 399 military affiliated students are getting degrees from the University of Alabama. That includes veterans who were on active duty, served in the reserves and even their dependents. More than a dozen people from those groups were honored.

Alfred Williams explained how their military experience helped them get their education.

"Determination goes a long way in everything that you do whether or not it's the army or school. You know you have to have that motivation to keep going on," Williams said.

Each student got a veteran's honor chord and UA Challenge Coin as a sign of support for what they accomplished.

