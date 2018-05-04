Home surveillance records train colliding with vehicle in Tuscal - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Home surveillance records train colliding with vehicle in Tuscaloosa Co.

(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A train collided with a vehicle yesterday in Tuscaloosa County, and a home surveillance video caught it all.

Pastor Michael Feltman sent us this video of the incident, which happened in Coker.

The wreck occurred Thursday at 7:33 p.m. There were no injuries.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly