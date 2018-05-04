Dr. Josh talks about device addiction, how to take breaks - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Dr. Josh talks about device addiction, how to take breaks

By Shilo Groover, Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Now that Facebook has jumped into the dating game, and a newer, more addictive version of a candy smash app is out, our devices are designed to keep us on them and glued to those small screens for hours. Are you addicted to your technology? Dr. Josh talks about why it’s good for your mental health to take breaks.

