Low unemployment, available jobs driving people to Shelby Co.

A lot of people are still moving to Shelby County. Why? It still has low unemployment, but there are also still jobs to be had in the county.

Jackson Pruett with the Greater Shelby Chamber of Commerce works with companies to expand their business. A 2.8% unemployment rate makes that challenging.

"Labor market is tight. It does create issues for employers trying to find the right talent for the right skill set is increasingly difficult," Pruett said.

Pruett said a diverse job market helps the county with low unemployment.

The top jobs in Shelby County include:

Technology and software development

Manufacturing

Construction

Healthcare

Pruett said the county needs more skilled workers. "We are working to put those that are about to graduate from college or high school into the right kind of job. Its high demand and high wage," Pruett said.

The top jobs listed for the state of Alabama include:

Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers

Registered nurses

Retail Salesperson

Customer Service Representatives

The chamber is trying to do more to grow its workforce here in the county and better roads to get people into and out of the county would certainly help.

