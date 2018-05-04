Jacksonville State holds first graduation following tornado

A few weeks after a tornado ripped through the heart of campus leaving $42 million in damage, Jacksonville State University held its spring graduation on Friday.

There were approximately 800 degrees awarded. Getting to this point was a huge accomplishment for the students and the school.

"It's a joyous event generally because you're celebrating the accomplishments of all your graduates, but it's an even more joyous event because to me it's a celebration of how far we've come in a short time in recovering from these tornadoes," said Dr. John Beehler, JSU President.

The ceremony was held outside at the football stadium because it's usual location, Pete Mathews Coliseum, was damaged in the storm.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.