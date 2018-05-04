Bautista back in major leagues with Braves - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bautista back in major leagues with Braves

By GEORGE HENRY
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Jose Bautista is back in the major leagues with the Atlanta Braves, who inserted the 37-year-old at third base and fifth in the batting order against San Francisco.

Unable to find a job during the offseason, Bautista agreed to a minor league contract with the Braves on April 18 and hit .250 with one homer and eight RBIs at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Atlanta wanted the six-time All-Star to play third base, a position he had not seen much time at since 2011. He had two errors in 30 chances at Gwinnett.

Bautista replaces Ryan Flaherty and Johan Camargo as Atlanta's primary third baseman.

Atlanta had won five straight entering Friday, moving into the NL East lead. The Braves outfield is set with Ender Inciarte, Nick Markakis and 20-year-old Ronald Acuna Jr., the youngest position player in the major leagues.

Bautista earned $18 million under a one-year deal with Toronto last season but put up subpar numbers for the second straight year, hitting .203 with 23 homers and 65 RBIs in 157 games.

He will get $819,672, a prorated share of his $1 million salary.

To clear a roster spot, Atlanta optioned outfielder Preston Tucker to Triple-A Gwinnett.

___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Greitens' attorneys renew request for bench trial

    Greitens' attorneys renew request for bench trial

    Friday, May 4 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-05-04 04:43:13 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 6:53 PM EDT2018-05-04 22:53:36 GMT
    (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser, in Jefferson City, Mo. Mis...(J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser, in Jefferson City, Mo. Mis...
    Missouri Legislature will convene later this month to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens following allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources.More >>
    Missouri Legislature will convene later this month to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens following allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources.More >>

  • Arizona classrooms packed again as 6-day teacher strike ends

    Arizona classrooms packed again as 6-day teacher strike ends

    Friday, May 4 2018 2:43 AM EDT2018-05-04 06:43:47 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 6:53 PM EDT2018-05-04 22:53:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Students exit a school bus as they return to Tuscano Elementary School for class Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Phoenix. After an all night legislative budget session the legislature passed the new education spending portion of ...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Students exit a school bus as they return to Tuscano Elementary School for class Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Phoenix. After an all night legislative budget session the legislature passed the new education spending portion of ...

    Hundreds of thousands of Arizona schoolchildren and their teachers can head back to class.

    More >>

    Hundreds of thousands of Arizona schoolchildren and their teachers can head back to class.

    More >>

  • Hawaii volcano sends more lava, sulfur gas into communities

    Hawaii volcano sends more lava, sulfur gas into communities

    Friday, May 4 2018 4:22 AM EDT2018-05-04 08:22:39 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 6:49 PM EDT2018-05-04 22:49:05 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this photo released by U.S. Geological Survey, a plume of ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilaueaa Volcano Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday...
    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is releasing red lava into a residential subdivision, prompting the county to order mandatory evacuations.More >>
    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is releasing red lava into a residential subdivision, prompting the county to order mandatory evacuations.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly