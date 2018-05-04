FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms likely tomorrow

We're tracking another system that will bring a good chance for thunderstorms Saturday. The threat for severe weather is low, but expect some occasional gusty winds and lightning. Temperatures will mainly remain in the mid-70s on Saturday. Right now, the forecast models are showing the best chance for rain west of I-65 and north of I-20. Rain could begin as early as 9 a.m. A good reminder: If you hear thunder make sure you go inside. It looks like the rain should clear the area by Sunday giving way to more sunshine and mild temperatures.

In the meantime, we'll see increasing clouds tonight with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances will remain low. The weather will be great for running errands and dinner out.

The longer range forecast is almost a Summertime pattern with occasional afternoon showers and storms.

