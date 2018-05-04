Manhunt for possibly armed suspect in Blount Co. ends with arrest

UPDATE: Blount County authorities say John Wesley Tubbs was apprehended this morning outside of Blount County.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office has issued a NIXLE Alert for an armed and dangerous man.

Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating John Wesley Tubb, who was last seen on Suttles Road close to Rainbow Crossing.

Tubb, who is a white male about 5-foot-7, 190 pounds, was wearing a gray t-shirt and red hat. He has blue eyes and blond hair.

He is possibly armed with a shotgun. If you see Tubb, authorities say do not approach him and call 911.

