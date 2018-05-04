Officer-involved shooting occurs on Academy Drive in Bessemer - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Officer-involved shooting occurs on Academy Drive in Bessemer

BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms an officer-involved shooting has occurred on Academy Drive in Bessemer.

Police say the officer is shaken up, but is OK.

Information on the suspect is not yet available.

Details are very limited at this time. Please check back for updates as we gather additional information.

