The Best Tomato Basil Soup with Grilled Cheese Bites

Ingredients:

• 1 jar (25 oz.) Cucina Antica Tomato Basil Sauce

• 1/2 cup heavy cream

• Fresh herbs, chopped (parsley, oregano, basil)

• 4 slices bread

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 4 oz. cheddar cheese



Directions:

1. Combine Cucina Antica Tomato Basil Sauce, heavy cream and herbs in a cooking pot, set on low heat and bring to a simmer, while constantly stirring to avoid clumping of the cream. Cook until desired consistency, about 10 minutes.

2. While the soup is simmering, place butter in a pan and add the 4 slices of bread once the butter is melted. Brown the bread slices on one side then flip. Add cheese to the browned side of two of the bread slices and top with the other two slices.

3. Continue cooking until all sides of the grilled cheeses are golden brown. Cut grilled cheeses into 1-inch cubes. Sprinkle grilled cheese bites and fresh herbs on top of tomato soup and serve.



• Current research indicates that sage may be able to improve brain function and memory, especially in people with Alzheimer's disease.

• The active ingredient in rosemary is called rosmarinic acid. This substance has been shown to suppress allergic responses and nasal congestion.

• The benefits of basil include reducing inflammation and swelling, such as arthritis, acting as a potent antibacterial and even can fight the effects of aging.

• For a deeper, spicier flavor in your recipe, use dried herbs instead of fresh ones! But don't forget that even when they're dried, herbs can still go bad!