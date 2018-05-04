The best Star Wars toys for the tech-focused fan

By Brie Barbee



Content Provided by

Just like March 14 always makes us think of pi (or should that be pie?), May 4 has become synonymous with George Lucas’s iconic sci-fi franchise. Playing off the classic catchphrase “May the Force be with you,” May 4 is officially an international day of appreciation for all things Star Wars. To celebrate the occasion — and the upcoming release ofSolo: A Star Wars Story — we rounded up some of our favorite tech-focused Star Wars toys, from X-Wing drones to a pint-sized version of BB-8.

‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’Electronic Chewbacca Mask ($32)

By now, we’re pretty sure everyone has seen the viral Facebook videowith the woman wearing this mask.If you haven’t, however, make sure to check it out, because it’s a roaring good time (get it?). The plastic device does look a lot like Chewbacca, but that’s not why we chose to include it on this list. Opening your mouth while wearing the Wookiee mask will cause Chewbacca’s roar to erupt from it — and it’s absolutely hilarious. And we’re not the only ones who think so. At one point, the mask was so popular thatKohl’s completely sold out of it.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Sphero BB-8 ($100)

BB-8 captured the hearts of millions when it was first introduced in Star Wars:The Force Awakens,arguably dethroning R2D2 as the most lovable robot in the entire Star Wars canon. Sphero’s miniature, app-enabled droid is just as cute as the original and can roll around at up to 4.5 mph. The orange-and-white robot also comes equipped with a waterproof shell, an hour of battery life, and a range of up to 100 feet. It can even interact with other Sphero droidsand react to the Star Wars films, if you watch them together.

Read our BB-8 hands-on review

Buy it now from:

Amazon

‘Star Wars: Jedi Challenges’ ($183)

Lenovo offers one of the coolest Star Wars experiences of any tech company, if you’re willing to spend a little more. Star Wars: Jedi Challenges is an augmented reality game that allows you to experience what it feels like to hold and fight with a real lightsaber. In order to play, you need to buy the bundle, which comes with an AR headset that is compatible with most Android and iOS devices, a lightsaber controller, and a tracking beacon. You also need to download the free app onto your smartphone, but once you have properly set everything up, you will be able to mow down Stormtroopers and get yourDejarik on.

Read our fullStar Wars: Jedi Challengesreview

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Luke Skywalker FX Lightsaber ($103)

While there are dozens of different FX lightsabers to chose from, you can’t go wrong with Luke Skywalker’s original, green lightsaber fromReturn of the Jedi. This collector-grade weapon offers authentic sound effects and realistic lighting. It also features an authentic metal hilt, one designed after the blade Mark Hamill used in the 1983 film. Although you probably don’t want to go on an all-out onslaught with this lightsaber, it is sturdy enough for light to medium dueling and will look awesome on display in your home.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Propel X-Wing Drone ($80)

For anyone who has ever wanted to fly a Star Wars spacecraft, but was unfortunate enough not to be born in a galaxy far, far away, now you can! Propel offers three detailed Star Wars remote-control drones, including an X-Wing, TIE fighter, and a speeder bike. Our favorite of the three is the X-Wing, which uses four miniature motors positioned under the device to keep it afloat. It also has three different speed settings and a T-Mode to accommodatedifferent skills levels. Once you get the hang of the controls, this starfighter can reach speeds of up to 35 mph (yes, really).

Read our full Propel Star Wars Battle Drones review

Buy it now from:

Amazon



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.