Jill: Dry and hot weather to end the week, turns stormy Saturday

Temperatures are heating up fast once again and we will top off in the 80s. We will see a few puffy clouds forming and dry weather prevailing. The weather looks great for those going to Shelby County to the Oak Mountain State Fair. It will be in the lower 80s initially and then fall back into the 70s after sunset.



The weekend starts off dry most places except for the northwest corner of the WBRC First Alert viewing area. Showers and storms are possible after 4 a.m. I think the rain and storms hold off until after the 20th Annual Sickle Cell Walk at Linn Park. The shower and storm chance zone looks to press as far east as Cullman to Jasper to Aliceville by 11 a.m. and reach the I-59 corridor after 1 p.m. It will be stormiest in and around that corridor through 5 p.m. Activity fades and weakens east of I-59 by 8 p.m.



Storms will primarily just contain heavy downpours and lightning, but a few could produce strong wind gusts. It will be a good idea to bring in loose yard items just in case. Greatest chance sets up west of I-59 for a gusty wind producer.



Keep checking the WBRC First Alert Weather App if you have outdoor plans so that you are not caught by surprise.



Sunday looks dry and temperatures will be around normal.



Next week features slight, daily shower chances and building heat by late week. Best chance for showers is on Monday and again on Thursday. The long range pattern looks hot with very limited rain chances.



Tracking rain for Saturday on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.