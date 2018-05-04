Wreath laying ceremony Friday in Birmingham will honor Waffle House shooting victims

A group from Birmingham will have a wreath laying ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday outside the Five Points South Waffle House in Birmingham to honor the four shooting victims who died on April 22 in Antioch, TN.



The Outcast Voters League says this wreath laying ceremony will bring more light to this tragic incident and to negate the copycat syndrome whereby deterring, hopefully, the demonic mind of any individual to this atrocity.



Following Friday's wreath laying ceremony in Birmingham, several members from the Outcast Voters League will travel to Antioch, TN for a wreath laying ceremony on Sunday at 3:25 a.m., the exact time of the shooting.



Travis Reinking, 29, is charged in this case.



Police say he stormed the Waffle House restaurant and randomly opened fire.



A good samaritan was able to wrestle the gun away from Reinking to prevent any more deaths.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.