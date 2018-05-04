Mickey's Weather Kid: Cody

We were thrilled to have Cody on today to help Mickey with the weather.
Cody is 11-years-old and lives in Hanceville. His mom says Cody is obsessed with the weather and loves to check the forecast everyday.
He also wants to be a storm chaser when he grows up.
