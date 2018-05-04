'Star Wars' Day: May the 4th be with you - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

'Star Wars' Day: May the 4th be with you

NEW YORK (AP) - It's "Star Wars" Day.

Fans of the movie franchise are celebrating because Friday is May the Fourth, which sounds like the famous line from the movie, "May the force be with you." It has been 41 years since the original movie premiered, and its fans celebrate across the galaxy.

Tickets have gone on sale for the next film, "Solo: A Star Wars Story," which is slated to be in theaters on May 25.

A departure board at London's Heathrow Airport features galaxy locations and characters.

Throughout the world, enthusiasts are dressing the part and indulging in food and drinks based on the movies.

The New York Yankees will give out Aaron Judge Jedi bobble head dolls featuring the slugger holding a light saber.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • At what point does crying 'lynching' trivialize the word?

    At what point does crying 'lynching' trivialize the word?

    Friday, May 4 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-05-04 04:32:34 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-05-04 14:24:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FIEL - In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, musical artist R. Kelly performs the national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks in New York. R. Kelly says boycotting his m...(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FIEL - In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, musical artist R. Kelly performs the national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks in New York. R. Kelly says boycotting his m...
    R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, Kanye West or their representatives are all using lynching imagery to defend them.More >>
    R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, Kanye West or their representatives are all using lynching imagery to defend them.More >>

  • 'Smallville' actress Mack in court in sex trafficking case

    'Smallville' actress Mack in court in sex trafficking case

    Friday, May 4 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-05-04 14:02:33 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-05-04 14:24:07 GMT
    Former "Smallville" actress Allison Mack is scheduled to appear before a federal judge in Brooklyn along with Keith Raniere, the leader of the self-help group NXIVM.More >>
    Former "Smallville" actress Allison Mack is scheduled to appear before a federal judge in Brooklyn along with Keith Raniere, the leader of the self-help group NXIVM.More >>

  • Missouri to hold session to consider impeaching governor

    Missouri to hold session to consider impeaching governor

    Friday, May 4 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-05-04 04:43:13 GMT
    Friday, May 4 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-04 14:21:00 GMT
    (J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser, in Jefferson City, Mo. Mis...(J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks at a news conference about allegations related to his extramarital affair with his hairdresser, in Jefferson City, Mo. Mis...
    Missouri Legislature will convene later this month to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens following allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources.More >>
    Missouri Legislature will convene later this month to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens following allegations of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly