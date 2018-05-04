Mickey: A good chance of rain Saturday

Mickey has your forecast for Friday, May 4 (Source: WBRC Weather)

We begin the morning with temperatures in the 60s.

We are looking at mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid-80s and SW winds at 5-10. We have a chance for showers and additional clouds into our northern counties this afternoon.

The next best chance for rain arrives on Saturday afternoon.

Highs will be a little cooler following tomorrow's frontal passage, down into the low 80s.

The rain should be gone Saturday night. Sunday should bring sunshine in the morning and a few more clouds by afternoon and evening. Look for highs in the low 80s.

A few spotty showers could pop in Tuesday or maybe Thursday of next week.

I hope you have a great weekend.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.