Ingredients:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil, plus 1 cup for frying

1⁄2 cup diced white onion

½ cup red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 1⁄2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon chili powder

1⁄2 teaspoon chili powder

1⁄4 teaspoon ground oregano

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 1⁄2 lbs. cooked chicken, shredded while warm

1 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

1 Jalapeno, remove seeds and small diced

8 10 inch flour tortillas, warmed

1 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese

4 tablespoons, freshly chopped cilantro, optional garnish

Directions:

Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat.

Add onions and red bell peppers and sauté until slightly softened, about 2 minutes.

Add the garlic, chili powder, oregano, and cumin and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add the shredded chicken. Season with salt and pepper.

Stir in the jalapeños. Cook mixture for about 5 minutes, or until heated through.

Set aside and cool slightly.

Place ½ cup of seasoned chicken mixture on each tortilla, top with 2 tablespoons of shredded cheese and roll like a burrito.

Heat remaining 1 cup of oil to medium heat for pan frying the chicken chimichangas.

Place each chimichanga in hot oil, seam side down first to seal product. Turn on all sides to achieve a golden brown appearance. Approximately 3 minutes.

