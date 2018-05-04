Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is ending with season 4

Castle Rock, Hulu's elevated fan-fiction take on the novels of Stephen King, has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced

The Netflix comedy about a young woman who makes her way to New York after 15 years of being held captive in a bunker by a cult leader, will end its run with its next season according to Deadline. The streaming service is still in talks with the creators about adding in an Unbreakable film to officially bring the story to a close.

Season 4 will debut in two parts on the streaming service, with the first six episodes landing on May 30 and the concluding seven coming later this year. The show is currently in production on the back half of the season.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was Netflix's first ongoing half-hour half hour comedy to debut on the service. The series, co-created by Tina Fey, was originally sold to NBC, but when the broadcast network passed on the show, Netflix swooped in and picked it up for 13 episodes. The series scored a Season 2 before Season 1 even made it to viewers.

Over the course of three seasons, the show has earned 16 Primetime Emmy nominations, including a Best Comedy Series nod for each season.

Season 4 hits Netflix on May 30.

