In Japan: Ichiro's move start of long 'Sayonara' for legend

By STEPHEN WADE and YURI KAGEYAMA
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) - Ichiro Suzuki says he hasn't retired, but his move to the front office of the Seattle Mariners is seen by many in Japan as the beginning of a long "Sayonara" for a national treasure.

Ichiro dominated Japanese TV talk shows and social media on Friday. National broadcasters showed historical footage of Ichiro playing with the Orix Buffaloes - his team before he joined the Mariners in 2001 - and his news conference in Seattle to explain his decision.

TV Asahi interviewed Ichiro's father, Nobuyuki Suzuki, who is famous for training his son. The elder Suzuki says he "was choked up" watching the announcement.

Ichiro's unusual move announced Thursday in the U.S. leaves open the possibility he may appear again when the Mariners and the Oakland Athletics open the 2019 season with two games in Japan.

