Is your DNA testing secure? DNA testing privacy concerns grow

On average about 20 people a week show up to the Birmingham DNA Center, where their DNA samples are collected.

“We do paternity testing, ancestry testing and immigration testing,” said Terri Northcutt, who works for the DNA Center.

But what happens to your DNA once it’s been collected and shipped off to a lab? Is your information secure? Though not required, this DNA center follows HIPPA guidelines in addition to other security measures.

“We do not sell any information to any third party companies. Every result is under lock and key. All information stored on the computer is encrypted,” attorney Roger Appell said.

That information isn’t made public. It’s all spelled out in this consent form Appell said, that’s what matters most.

“If you sign an agreement with these companies and say I don’t want it out there and they do it anyway, then there’s a breach of contract,” he said.

But when there’s not a promise of privacy as it was in a public DNA company that helped link police to a suspected serial killer in California - Appell said that’s when you have a problem.

“More and more people are going to these websites and putting their information out there . Anyone can get it and there are no legal ramifications if you put it out there,” he said.

Appell said in this case law enforcement followed the right procedures. In other cases, a company could be subpoenaed for the records regardless of a privacy policy

“They’ll have to give it up,” he said.

Appell said we will continue to see more cases like this as the fasciation continues with DNA testing. Public sites could become a tool for police.

