These Wi-Fi router deals can boost your internet speeds, save you more than $100

Routers have a thankless but vital job — taking your wired internet connection and converting the signal to a wireless one to transmit data over Wi-Fi. This is something that most of us probably take for granted, and while routers aren’t the most thrilling pieces of technology, an old or low-quality unit can bottleneck your connection, create dead zones in your house, and cause congestion when multiple people are connected to the network at once. If your wireless network is suffering from any of these problems, then it just might be time for a new router.

Below, we’ve rounded up a variety of awesome Wi-Fi router deals across a wide spectrum of speeds and price points. These offers can save you more than $100, and you’ll save even more money over the long term by not having to pay equipment rental fees to your internet service provider. In fact, if you’re paying these fees, then most of these routers will likely pay for themselves within a year along with improving your wireless internet connection speeds and stability.

The Best Deal

Netgear Nighthawk R6700 AC1750 router — $80

For a bit more throughput and specs more suitable for larger home networks, check out the Netgear Nighthawk R6700 router. This sleek dual-band unit uses AC1750 Wi-Fi for a total throughput of 1,750 Mbps across two bands: 450 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band for light tasks like web browsing and 1,300 Mbps on the 5GHz band for data-gobbling jobs like streaming. Netgear’s Genie App allows for easy setup and network management right from any device — no messing about with clunky web interfaces.

Along with its increased throughput, the R6700 boasts a dual-core 1GHz CPU and beamforming technology, which work together to keep the router from getting overwhelmed when multiple clients are connected and using the network at the same time. A $40 discount combined with a $10 clickable coupon means you can grab this futuristic-looking Wi-Fi router for $80 from Amazonright now.

The Rest

Belkin N600 router — $19.50

If you’re still using the router supplied by your internet service provider, chances are it’s a fairly basic model that utilizes N150 or N300 Wi-Fi — meaning your speeds are bottled at 150 to 300 megabits per second on a single band. What’s worse: You might be paying as much as $10 per month to rent such a router from your ISP, although these units normally only cost $20 or $30.

This Belkin router, by contrast, features N600 Wi-Fi for a throughput of 600 Mbps, ensuring that users with standard internet services aren’t getting bogged down by a weak router. The Belkin router is also dual-band (compared to most cheap single-band routers) so it breaks up your data across two streams for extra bandwidth and reduced congestion. You can currently score this router for a low $19.50 on Amazon.

TP-Link Archer C1200 AC1200 router — $50

If a super-beefy (and super-expensive) network hub is overkill for your needs and budget, then AC1200 routers like the Archer C1200 from TP-Link are great for medium-sized homes where a few people are regularly on Wi-Fi at the same time. The C1200 divides 1,200Mbps of bandwidth across two bands 867Mbs on the 5GHz band and 300Mbps on the 2.4GHz band for a smoother, faster wireless connection during peak hours. Three external antennas also provide wide coverage, while the TP-Link Tether app makes it easy to set up and manage your network from the convenience of your mobile devices.

The Archer C1200 is already a solid value at its normal price of $75, but you can now enjoy a 33 percent discount of $25, bringing this router down to just $50 on Amazon.

TP-Link Archer C9 AC1900 router — $80

AC1900 models like the Archer C9 from TP-Linkare hard to beat. This solid midrange router hits that sweet spot between price and performance, offering a beefy 1,900 Mbps of throughput across two bands 600 on the 2.4GHz band and 1,300 on the 5GHz band as well as beamforming technology that establishes strong, targeted connections with all devices on the network.

This beamforming also works with the router’s built-in Smart Connect Technology to automatically select the fastest stream for each connected device so that every user is getting the fastest Wi-Fi available and isn’t getting tripped up by other users’ traffic. A tidy $30 discount (after a $10 coupon that can be redeemed on the product page) makes the TP-Link Archer C9 one of the best of the router deals on our list, letting you score this excellent AC1900 unit for just $80 from Amazonfor a limited time.

Google OnHub AC1900 router — $118

This is one of our all-time favorites: The unique Google OnHubis a powerful and dead-simple AC1900 Wi-Fi router that delivers snappy speeds, excellent home coverage, and super-easy setup and operation. Dual-band 1,900 Mbps throughput keeps your wireless connection chugging along quickly, and the router can support up to 100 simultaneous connections — no more network bottlenecks due to too many people using the internet at once.

The OnHub routerprovides Wi-Fi area coverage of up to 2,500 square feet, eliminating dead zones and mitigating the need for fussy (and potentially insecure) range extenders.The Google OnHub normally costs $200 but an $82 discount knocks this bad boy down to just $118 on Amazon.

TP-Link Archer C2300 AC2300 router — $120

If you need some more juice than an AC1900 router can provide, the TP-Link Archer C2300 is a solid choice, with a price tag that won’t leave you reeling. This dual-band router boasts AC2300 Wi-Fi for a combined wireless throughput of up to 2,300 Mbps, while its 1.8GHz dual-core CPU works with two co-processors for easy handling of multiple data-heavy tasks at once. With this router, online gaming, 4K streaming, and other demanding jobs are no problem.

RangeBoost and beamforming enhance the Archer C2300’s range and establish more stable targeted connections with each device on the network. MU-MIMO (multi-user multiple input, multiple output) technology also keeps things running smoothly when multiple clients are using the internet by breaking up the data along dedicated streams for strong, focused signals. A 29 percent discount of $50 means you can score this high-speed router for $120 from Amazon.

Asus RT-AC3200 router — $190

Moving even further up in power brings us to the mighty RT-AC3200 from Asus, which is about as powerful a router as you’re going to find without paying well over $200. With a whopping 3,200 Mbps of combined dual-band throughput, this router is aimed at serious users such as those managing large wireless networks and those in homes with multiple people enjoying data-hungry activities like gaming and 4K streaming at the same time.

The Asus RT-AC3200 uses Smart Connect to automatically select the fastest available stream for every connected device. AiProtection and Trend Micro also offer advanced built-in security using modern cryptography so your network is locked down and safe. A $90 discount on Amazon knocks the Asus RT-AC3200 router down to $190 for a short time. While fairly expensive compared to our other router deals, this high-speed unit can still pay for itself within two years if you’re currently subject to equipment rental fees.

Asus RT-AC5300 router — $297.50

If you need something even more powerful than the Asus RT-AC3200, then the RT-AC5300 — one of our favorite gaming routers — is the one for you. This beast of a Wi-Fi router easily handles bandwidth-heavy tasks like online gaming and 4K streaming across multiple clients with its whopping 5,300 Mbps of throughput. Instead of a mere two bands, the RT-AC5400 spreads your connection across three streams and utilizes MU-MIMO technology to virtually eliminate network congestion.

Data-hungry power users and those who need to manage larger networks should look no further than the Asus RT-AC5300, and now, a $102.50 discount knocks this beefy router down to $297.50 on Newegg for a limited time. Although the Asus RT-AC5300 is the most expensive router deal in our roundup, it also offers the biggest discount and provides a lot of bang for the buck.

Google Wi-Fi mesh router system — $259

For a stable and ridiculously simple wireless network setup, it doesn’t get much better than a mesh Wi-Fi system. The Google Wi-Fi system is one of our favorites owing to its minimalist design, ease of use, intuitive UI, and great performance. This mesh system consists of three nodes you place throughout your home, which help to “blanket” the area in Wi-Fi and get rid of annoying dead zones. Each node covers up to 1,500 square feet for a total of 4,500 square feet of stable wireless connectivity. The simple companion app also gives you easy access to the management UI, where you can set up parental controls and monitor network activity.

The nodes also easily sync with the Google OnHub router, so if you already own one (or plan to get it), this is a great way to expand your large home network even more. A $40 discount brings the Google Wi-Fi 3-pack down to $259 on Amazon, making this one of the most affordable mesh systems on the market today.

Portal AC2400 router — $138

For sheer simplicity and ease of use, it doesn’t get much better than the Portal Wi-Fi router, another long-time DT favorite. Its unique, no-nonsense design allows it to work much like the OnHub, but adds some extra power with a dual-band throughput of 2,400 Mbps for a snappy and stable connection whether you’re gaming, watching cat videos, or just surfing the web.

The Portal also supports MU-MIMO for reduced congestion when multiple people are using the same network, and it can block out signals from your neighbors’ routers— another thing that can cause interference and dropped connections — thanks to its FastLanes technology. The Portal AC2400 router is available on Amazon for $138 after a $62 discount off of its normal $200 price tag.

Arris Surfboard SBG6900-AC modem/router combo — $130

The final item on our roundup of router deals is a unique 2-in-1 device. The Arris Surfboard SBG6900-AC combines a cable modem and a Wi-Fi router into a single box, giving you a convenient all-in-one internet hub for a small network footprint that cuts down on equipment and wires. The SBG6900-AC utilizes AC1900 Wi-Fi for dual-band 1,900 Mbps wireless throughput, while its wired component delivers 686 Mbps of cabled throughput, making this modem/router combo a great choice for both standard and high-speed internet plans.

The modem component offers 16 downstream and 4 upstream channels to reduce congestion during peak hours more effectively than most ISP-supplied modems, which only feature 8 x 4 channel bonding. A $19 discount lets you pick up the Arris Surfboard SBG6900-AC all-in-one modem/router combo for just $130 from Amazon.

Updated on May 2, 2018: Added the Belkin N600 router, TP-Link Archer C9 AC1900 router, Portal AC2400 router, and Asus RT-AC5300 router deals. Removed expired offers and updated prices.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.