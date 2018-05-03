Mother of 2-year-old drowning victim files wrongful death complaint

The mother of a 2-year-old boy who drowned in an east Birmingham apartment complex pool has filed a wrongful death complaint.

Tashayla Crum filed the suit against The Oaks HLD, LLC after her son, Chase Demel Elliot, drove a toy 4-wheeler through a breach in the pool gate and into the pool.

Elliot was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the pool is not properly fenced and there was a breach that allowed the child to drive his toy in.

