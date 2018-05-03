Release your inner Jedi — or Sith Lord — with the best Star Wars Lightsabers

By Jacob Kienlen



I love sipping coffee from my Darth Vader mugand wrapping up in a Stormtrooper Snuggiejust as much as the next guy, but I can’t help but reminisce about the first Star Wars gift I ever received — my very own lightsaber. It was made of cheap plastic and lost its glow after a few intense battles with my friends, but to this day, it is still one of the greatest things my parents ever gave to me.

Lightsabers are a great gift for any Star Wars fan, young or old, and they come in a surprising variety of shapes and sizes. To pay homage to the only gift that ever made me feel like a Jedi myself, as well as to try to bring back that childhood magic, I’ve rounded up the best Star Wars lightsaber products available now.

Star Wars Lightsabers

Kylo Ren Deluxe Bladebuilders Lightsaber — $32

The dark side can be quite tempting, especially when the lightsabers look this cool. If you’re looking to buy a lightsaber for an eager child — or an adult that never grew up — this is the perfect option for you. The Deluxe light-up lightsaber from Bladebuilders simulates everything from the reddish Sith glow to authentic movie sounds. Many a duel can be had when one decides to wield such a great lightsaber blade, and it’s compatible with all Bladebuilders kits and accessories, so you can customize it like a true master of the dark side.

You can pick up this light-up lightsaber for just $32 on Amazon after a $38 discount.

Bladebuilders Jedi Master Lightsaber — $29

If, on the other hand, you or a young Padawan you know is training to become a Jedi, then this Bladebuilders toy is another great option. Lightsaber toys are nothing new, but the new Bladebuilders Jedi Master kit lets you create your own ultimate Jedi weapon, complete with lights and sound effects.

A discount of $7.50 knocks the Bladerbuilders Jedi Master lightsaber kit down to $29 on Amazon.

Darth Vader Force FX Collector-Grade Lightsaber — $138

If you’re looking for a high-quality lightsaber that isn’t made of cheap plastic, this Force FX Lightsaber is exactly what you need. Realistic lighting effects and authentic movie sound effects make this collector-grade model perfect for the Star Wars fan who just wants to decorate his or her nerd cave with their Jedi (or Sith, in this case) weapon of choice.

You can pick up this collectible Darth Vader Force FX Lightsaber for $138 on Amazon.

Disney Rey Electronic Lightsaber — $50

For a less expensive alternative to the collector-grade Force FX lightsaber not to mention one you can actually play around with check out this electronic lightsaber from Disney modeled after Rey’s weapon (technically Luke Skywalker’s old one) from the new Star Wars films. This toy features a sturdy one-piece blade instead of the usual telescoping plastic, and classic lightsaber sound effects play as it swings and clashes.

Rey’s electronic lightsaber rings in at $50 from Amazon.

Lenovo Star Wars: AR Jedi Challenges — $150

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to take part in a realistic lightsaber duel? You may never find out, but with this augmented reality headset, you can get pretty close. This great piece of Star Wars tech lets you feel the force for yourself with an AR headset, lightsaber controller, and a tracking beacon.

You can pick up this lightsaber AR technology for just $150 from Best Buyafter a nice $50 discount.

Lightsaber Products

Firefly Rey Lightsaber Toothbrush — $9

Bring your Jedi training into your bathroom with the Firefly lightsaber toothbrush. Along with genuine DuPont bristles, this toothbrush boasts electronic lights and sounds from the films, and features a light-up timer to help teach good oral hygeine habits (it’s marketed as a kid’s toothbrush, but we won’t judge adults for using it).

The Rey lightsaber toothbrush comes in at just $9 from Amazon, and it’s also available in other styles modeled after Obi-Wan’s, Darth Vader’s, and Kylo Ren’s lightsabers.

Light-Up Lightsaber Chopsticks — $14

Let’s face it, most of us don’t use chopsticks. When given the choice between a fork or a pair of disconnected sticks, it’s easier to just go with a fork. These lightsaber chopsticks are an entirely different story, however. Given the choice between eating with a fork and eating with a tiny pair of lightsabers, I know what I’m choosing.

You can pick up your very own pair of lightsaber chopsticks from a galaxy far, far away (or just from Amazon) for $14.

Darth Vader Lightsaber Flashlight — $20

If you’re looking for a light-up lightsaber that the kids (hopefully) won’t be able to whack each other with, this LED flashlight model should do the trick. With bright red LEDs and sound effects pulled directly from the movie, this lightsaber lets you feel that Star Wars magic without worrying about anyone getting a concussion from the saber blade. Not to mention, the hilt looks great attached to a belt.

You can pick up this lightsaber flashlight for just $20 on Amazon.

Lightsaber Umbrella — $23

Keeping safe and dry during the rainy season can be a real struggle, but only for those unfamiliar with the way of the Jedi. A lightsaber umbrella is exactly what you need to survive the rains in style. With LED lights and seven different color options, you’ll be a master of the elements in no time. Some prefer a good blaster, but a blaster isn’t going to keep you from getting wet.

You can pick up your very own Lightsaber Umbrella for just $23 on Amazon. You can also check out our favorite windproof umbrellas for more options.

Star Wars Science Multicolor Lightsaber Room Light — $30

A night-light is an essential part of every bedroom, and this lightsaber light is the perfect addition to any young Star Wars fan’s decor. The Jedi order has always been good at fighting the darkness, and this light is a perfect example of that. It includes a handy remote for powering it on and off, and you can choose from eight different blade colors to suit your mood.

You can pick up this remote-controlled LED Star Wars lightsaber light for just $30 on Amazon.

Darth Vader Lightsaber BBQ Tongs — $30

Have you ever wondered what it might be like to barbecue like a Jedi? Well, you can stop imagining and start grilling like never before with these Darth Vader lightsaber BBQ tongs. This particular model features authentic sound effects, but you can still make those lightsaber sounds yourself if that’s what you’re into.

You can pick up these lightsaber BBQ Tongs for just $30 on Amazon after a 50 percent discount

Update: Added the Bladebuilders Jedi Master lightsaber, Darth Vader Force FX lightsaber, Disney Rey lightsaber, and Firefly toothbrush lightsaber deals. Removed expired offers and updated prices.

