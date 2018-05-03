Winfield boy wants lip balm for a cause

Six-year-old Chevy Kaine is needing donations of lip balm for patients at Children’s of Alabama Hospital.

The Winfield native suffers from a stomach disease and visits Children’s often and wants to help out.

“We want lip balm for kids that can’t taste much food. Your lips are dry and flavor lip balm will help,” Chevy said.

Chevy is looking to raise 2,000 tubes. Folks can d rop of donations at businesses listed below in and around the Hueytown area.

Drop off points:

Jessica Custom Vinyl in Hueytown

Dairy Queen in Hueytown

Jacks in Hueytown

Vapor Magic in McCalla

Bahama Tan in Hueytown

Kimbrels Gro. in Adger

205 Vape in Concord

AMPM in Woodstock

