Winfield boy wants lip balm for a cause - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Winfield boy wants lip balm for a cause

Chevy Kaine (Source: WBRC Video) Chevy Kaine (Source: WBRC Video)
HUEYTOWN, AL (WBRC) -

Six-year-old Chevy Kaine is needing donations of lip balm for patients at Children’s of Alabama Hospital.

The Winfield native suffers from a stomach disease and visits Children’s often and wants to help out.

“We want lip balm for kids that can’t taste much food. Your lips are dry and flavor lip balm will help,” Chevy said.

Chevy is looking to raise 2,000 tubes. Folks can drop of donations at businesses listed below in and around the Hueytown area.

Drop off points:

  • Jessica Custom Vinyl in Hueytown
  • Dairy Queen in Hueytown
  • Jacks in Hueytown
  • Vapor Magic in McCalla
  • Bahama Tan in Hueytown
  • Kimbrels Gro. in Adger
  • 205 Vape in Concord
  • AMPM in Woodstock

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly